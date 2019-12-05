DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and more: here are the 20 fastest growing brands in 2019

Hayley Peterson
Courtesy Impossible FoodsJersey Mike’s Subs is among the fastest-growing brands in 2019.

A new report reveals the 20 fastest growing brands that have seen the biggest jump in purchasing consideration this year.

DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and Impossible Foods are among the brands that made the list, which was compiled by the research firm Morning Consult.

The firm analysed consumer perceptions on thousands of brands between January and November 2019 to compile the ranking.

Here’s the full list.

20. Harry’s

Birchbox

19. Hulu

Ahmad Danial Zulhilmi/Shutterstock

18. 100 Grand Bar

Amazon

17. Trolli

YouTube/Trolli

16. Nesquik

Vector Media

15. Gillette

14. Chewy.com

AP Photo/Richard Drew

13. Grubhub

Associated Press

12. UberEats

Uber

11. Jersey Mike’s Subs

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

10. Amazon Prime

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

9. Purple Mattresses

Amazon

8. Cash App

Square

7. Ring

Amazon

6. Kind Snacks

Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

5. Venmo

Associated Press/Thomas White/Reuters

4. Impossible Foods

Reuters

3. Postmates

Melia Robinson

2. White Claw

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

1. DoorDash

REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

