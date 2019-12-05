DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and more: here are the 20 fastest growing brands in 2019

- A new report reveals the fastest growing brands of 2019.
- DoorDash,White Claw, Amazon Prime, and Impossible Foods are among the brands that made the list.
A new report reveals the 20 fastest growing brands that have seen the biggest jump in purchasing consideration this year.
DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and Impossible Foods are among the brands that made the list, which was compiled by the research firm Morning Consult.
The firm analysed consumer perceptions on thousands of brands between January and November 2019 to compile the ranking.
Here’s the full list.
20. Harry’s
19. Hulu
18. 100 Grand Bar
17. Trolli
16. Nesquik
15. Gillette
14. Chewy.com
13. Grubhub
12. UberEats
11. Jersey Mike’s Subs
10. Amazon Prime
9. Purple Mattresses
8. Cash App
7. Ring
6. Kind Snacks
5. Venmo
4. Impossible Foods
3. Postmates
2. White Claw
1. DoorDash
