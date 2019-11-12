Food delivery giant DoorDash has launched in Sydney, and it's giving away free burgers to get people onboard

DoorDash is now in Sydney.

US food delivery platform DoorDash launched in Sydney on Tuesday.

The platform allows you order food from restaurants including Grill’d, Oporto, Hurricane’s Grill and Burgers Anonymous.

As part of the launch, DoorDash is offering free Oporto Bondi Burgers.

There’s a new delivery service in town.

After launching in Melbourne in September, US food delivery platform DoorDash has made its way to Sydney.

Joining the likes of Menulog, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, DoorDash lets you order food from restaurants and either have it delivered or you can go right ahead and pick it up yourself. Among the companies listed on DoorDash are Fishbowl, Grill’d, Oporto, Hurricane’s Grill and Burgers Anonymous.

From Tuesday, DoorDash will be available in Sydney’s CBD as well as North Sydney, St. Peters, Leichhardt, Manly, Bondi Beach, Maroubra, Parramatta, Punchbowl, Pymble, Castle Hill, Quakers Hill, Caringbah, Moorebank, Campbelltown and Kingswood.

It marks DoorDash’s largest launch to date, with the company claiming it will serve twice as many Sydney residents as Melbournians. Between both cities, however, DoorDash said it will reach more than 40% of Australians nationwide.

DoorDash’s Australian General Manager Thomas Stephens said when the company was looking at expanding outside North America, Sydney was selected due to its “incredible dining scene across a vast and diverse landscape”.

“We’ve been delighted by the engagement from restaurants, and subsequently made the decision to accelerate our launch of DoorDash in Sydney to meet the demand, which we are hugely excited about,” Stephens said in a statement.

“We feel confident in undertaking DoorDash’s largest launch to date. We are combininglearnings from Melbourne’s unprecedented growth, our expertise from North America, and firsthand knowledge of what it’s like to be a Sydneysider to bring the best version of DoorDash – and as many dining options as possible – to Sydney from day 1.”

To celebrate its launch, DoorDash is giving away free Oporto Bondi Burgers, with free delivery to people in the greater Sydney area from Wednesday through to Sunday. And why Oporto Bondi Burgers? It’s a nod to Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

The offer is valid if you have a DoorDash account and you have to use the promocode ‘oportodash’ to get it. There are only 10,000 burgers available, and you have to get it delivered – not picked up.

Australia was the first country outside the US that DoorDash expanded into. When asked why DoorDash chose Melbourne for its first Australian location, Stephens told Business Insider Australia in September it was a result of the city’s reputation as a food destination.

DoorDash’s entry into Australia wasn’t without controversy. Last month, The Sydney Morning Herald and the Age reported that several restaurants were listed on DoorDash without first being consulted.

Basically, as a restaurant owner you don’t need a signed contract with DoorDash for them to deliver your food. DoorDash will still work as a courier service and unless a restaurant explicitly asks DoorDash not to deliver their food, they will do so.

As part of Doordash’s launch in Sydney, it is also giving a ’30 for $30′ deal. Through it, all orders made from the ’30 for $30′ carousel will be delivered within 30 minutes or you get up to $30 off your next order.

It looks like DoorDash really wants to pull Sydneysiders away from Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.