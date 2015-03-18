A startup that delivers food from local restaurants just raised $35 million at a $600 million valuation

DoorDash DoorDash delivery people in San Francisco

DoorDash, a startup that delivers food from local restaurants in nine cities across the country, has raised $US35 million at a nearly $US600 million valuation, Fortune’s Dan Primack reports.

Kleiner Perkins led the round, and partner John Doerr will join DoorDash’s board. This new funding brings the startup’s total to nearly $US55 million.

Unlike super-popular food delivery service Seamless, DoorDash hires its own drivers, so that even restaurants that don’t usually do delivery appear on the app. For that convenience though, users get charged an extra $US6 per delivery.

Although DoorDash focuses on food for now, it has ambitions to use its logistical delivery infrastructure to deliver any number of things in the future.

That goal puts it in competition with a swelling number of other startups trying to tackle the speedy-delivery space, including Instacart, which recently raised $US220 million, New York-based WunWun, which delivers small orders without a delivery fee in under an hour, and Postmates, which does the same, but with a $US5 delivery fee.

Big players like Google, with Shopping Express, and Amazon, with AmazonFresh, are also experimenting with same-day delivery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.