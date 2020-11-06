DoorDash just opened its first physical location as the pandemic fuels a ghost kitchen boom

DoorDash DoorDash and Burma Bites.

DoorDash has partnered with Bay Area restaurant brand Burma Superstar to open a brick and mortar eatery focused on pickup and delivery orders.

This partnership to build a physical store is a first for the food delivery platform.

Food items on Burma Bites’ menu range between about $US3 to $US19 and will be served in travel and eco friendly containers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

DoorDash has partnered with a Bay Area restaurant brand to open a brick and mortar store, Burma Bites.

Burma Bites’ parent brand, Burma Superstar, has been a DoorDash partner for over two years. Now, the restaurant brand and the food delivery app have teamed up to design a menu and kitchen optimised for delivery and pickup orders.

This partnership to build a physical store is a first for the food delivery platform.

According to a news release from DoorDash, the idea for Burma Bites first came out of increasing demand for Burma Superstar deliveries. With this new store, the brand will be able to deliver more food to Bay Area residents by creating a storefront that has equipment with “larger capacities” for takeout orders.



Read more:





POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 11 top executives helping DoorDash CEO Tony Xu navigate the coronavirus crisis and prepare the $US16 billion company for a possible IPO



“Empowering restaurants with the tools to connect with more customers and build new revenue streams is in our DNA, and we’re taking our mission one step further by creating a to-go restaurant concept from scratch for one restaurant brand,” DoorDash’s head of regional merchant partnerships Georgie Thomas said in a statement.

The two entities have been working together for over a year to build the new store from the ground up.

DoorDash The Burma Bites store.

According to the delivery platform, the new restaurant combines the “culture of family sharing” with Burmese cooking and tea houses.

DoorDash The Burma Bites store.

Food items range between about $US3 to $US19 and will be delivered in travel and eco-friendly containers.

DoorDash Burma Superstar’s popcorn chicken and wings.

The menu currently includes items like spicy mango wings for $US12, balachaung steak fries for $US7, Burma Superstar’s classic tea leaf salad for $US15, and mohinga wings for $US12.

DoorDash DoorDash and Burma Bites.

Source: Burma Bites

“At such an uncertain time, we’re excited to introduce this new model that enables us to continue to bring Burmese food and culture to the community in a safe and accessible way,” Burma Superstar restaurant owner Desmond Tan said in a statement.

DoorDash The Burma Bites store.

The restaurant — which is Burma Superstar’s fifth outpost — opened on October 28 in Oakland and is now delivering to customers in a three- to five-mile radius of the store.

DoorDash DoorDash and Burma Bites.

This isn’t the only restaurant DoorDash has recently worked with.

DoorDash Burma Superstar’s tea leaf salad

Last week, DoorDash partnered with Krazy Hog BBQ in Illinois to open a delivery-only store just eight months after the restaurant had to close because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to DoorDash, this move is a part of the platform’s mission to help local stores that have closed due to COVID-19 reopen for delivery.

DoorDash The Burma Bites store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.