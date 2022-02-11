5 ways to troubleshoot if DoorDash is not working

If DoorDash isn’t working in your mobile app or in a webpage, there are several ways to troubleshoot your problem.

First, restart the DoorDash app or webpage and make sure you have a reliable internet connection.

Here are the top ways to resolve issues when DoorDash is malfunctioning.

When you’re hungry and trying to place a food order, the last thing you want to deal with is a technical problem, such as if your DoorDash app (iOS or Android) or website isn’t working properly. Such situations are rare, but they happen. The good news is that while it isn’t always obvious why DoorDash isn’t working, there are a handful of troubleshooting tricks you can use to try to get up and running again quickly.

Restart DoorDash

The easiest problem to resolve is often when it’s related to the DoorDash app or webpage misbehaving. For starters, try shutting it down and restarting it. If the problem is on your phone, close the app; here is how to close an app on Android and close an app on iOS. After closing the app, restart it and see if the problem has resolved itself.

An easy way to resolve some problems is to close DoorDash and then start the app again. Dave Johnson

If the problem is happening when using DoorDash in a web browser, close the browser completely (including any open tabs) and then start the browser again and go back to DoorDash. You might also try opening DoorDash in a different web browser (open DoorDash in Firefox, for example, if you are having trouble in Chrome).

Check your WiFi

Do you have a reliable internet connection? Make sure you see a strong WiFi or cellular signal in the status at the top of the phone’s display, and try using another app that accesses the internet to make sure your connection isn’t what’s causing a problem with DoorDash.

Is the DoorDash service offline?

DoorDash is online and operational the vast majority of the time, but it’s always possible that there’s a major service outage that is keeping you from being able to place an order. It’s easy to see if the problem is with DoorDash, in which case you’ll have to find another way to eat for the time being. To find out, go to the DoorDash network status page at Downdetector — or search for “Is DoorDash down” in your browser.

If problems persist, check DoorDash’s status at Downdetector. Dave Johnson

Clear your cache

If you are using DoorDash on an Android device, there is a known issue in which the app might sometimes experience a problem with certain restaurants. To solve this problem, you need to clear the DoorDash app’s data cache.

1. Start the Settings app and tap Apps.

2. If necessary, tap See all apps and then tap DoorDash.

3. Tap Storage & cache.

4. Tap Clear cache.

If you have an Android device, try clearing the app’s cache. Dave Johnson

Now go back to the DoorDash app and try again. If the problem persists, repeat the above process and tap Clear storage. You’ll then need to log into your account because clearing the storage erased your saved login information.

Restart your phone

If nothing else has worked, you should try to restart your device or use DoorDash on a different device to see if you still have the same problem. For example, if you can’t place an order on your phone, try logging into the DoorDash webpage on your computer. If you’d rather restart the device, here’s how to restart an iPhone. You can turn off most Android devices by pressing and holding the power button for several seconds — or pull the control center down from the top of the screen and find the power icon.