DoorDash plans to raise $3.13 billion in its high-profile stock market debut, giving it a valuation of $30 billion

DoorDash DoorDash has been operating at a loss as it seeks to update its userbase.

DoorDash updated its pricing range for its initial public offering on Friday.

The food delivery company aims to raise up to $US3.13 billion by selling 33 million shares, priced between $US90 and $US95 per share.

At the top end of the IPO range, the company’s market cap is around $US30 billion.

DoorDash’s IPO is scheduled for December 8 and its trading debut on the NYSE follows the next day.

DoorDash plans to raise as much as $US3.13 billion in its much-anticipated stock market debut this month, according to an SEC filing released Friday.

The food delivery company plans to sell 33 million shares between $US90 and $US95 per share. Its pricing range was lifted from a prior target of between $US75 and $US85 per share. At the top end of the IPO price range, the company’s market capitalisation would be around $US30 billion.

San Francisco-based DoorDash, the biggest player of the US food delivery services, plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DASH.”

The IPO is scheduled for December 8 while its trading debut on the NYSE would follow the next day, according to Bloomberg. Lead underwriters for its offering are Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

DoorDash is seven years old and calls itself an “emerging growth company.” Like many other startups, the delivery company has been operating at a loss for years as it seeks to expand its userbase.

Other companies that are planning an IPO in December include Airbnb, which is eyeing a $US35 billion valuation, video-game firm Roblox, fintech Affirm Holdings, and e-commerce platform ContextLogic.



