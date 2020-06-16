You can now get beauty products through DoorDash, as the company begins to broaden its reach beyond food delivery in Australia

DoorDash

Doordash is branching out of food delivery.

The service partnered with Hairhouse to delivery hair care and beauty products in New South Wales and Victoria.

The deliveries will be available as part of DoorDash’s delivery service called DoorDash Drive.

DoorDash is expanding deliveries beyond food in Australia.

The US-based company partnered with Aussie store Hairhouse to provide on-demand delivery of hair and beauty products across 60 stores in Sydney and Melbourne.

Hairhouse is the first non-food retailer on the platform, letting customers buy items like hair dye, tanning products, wax heaters and kits, skincare, nail products and electrical styling tools.

“This marks DoorDash’s first hair care retailer to join the platform, extending our journey beyond food delivery to empower local economies by enabling local businesses of any kind to access the online convenience economy,” a DoorDash spokesperson told Business Insider Australia via email. “We’ll continue to expand Drive into food and non-food business across all the markets we serve.”

The beauty products are available through DoorDash Drive, a service that lets local businesses provide on-demand delivery through DoorDash’s delivery drivers known as ‘Dashers’.

“Early on with DoorDash Drive, we hoped to help restaurants and other businesses by leveraging our logistics network to power the delivery of orders coming through their own channels,” the DoorDash spokesperson added. “By accessing our logistics platform and a nationwide fleet of Dashers to fulfill those deliveries, restaurants could reach their customers on-demand without having to invest in or build their own in-house technology.”

To get Hairhouse beauty products through this service, you first have to place an order through the Hairhouse website then at checkout, click DoorDash Express Store to Door Delivery. Hairhouse claims orders will be delivered to your door within 2 hours.

And, just like with food delivery, a Doordash driver will pickup the order and take it to your door. There’s a $7.99 flat fee for orders within a 5km radius and $1 for every additional kilometre after (up to a 10km radius from a Hairhouse store).

DoorDash explained that it stepped up to bring household essentials to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“DoorDash accelerated our efforts to empower local retailers and communities in a time of need,” the spokesperson said. “Overnight, industries were forced to move their operations online due to COVID. And in the next phase [of] reopening, it’s imperative for restaurants and small businesses to have an online presence.”

DoorDash first entered the already crowded Australian food delivery market back in 2019 – the first country DoorDash entered outside of the US.

In April, as restaurants and cafes were forced to pivot their business to delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, DoorDash became the first delivery company to halve its commission fees as a way to support them.

“By providing over 80% of restaurants on the DoorDash platform in Australia with a 50% commission reduction, we’re focusing this most recent relief effort on those most vulnerable: local businesses,” DoorDash’s Australian general manager Thomas Stephens said in a statement at the time.

