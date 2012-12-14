How Doomsayers Think The World Is Going To End

Photo: Shutterstock
Doomsayers who believe the world will end on Dec. 21, 2012, base their prediction on the end of the 5,125-year-long cycle of the ancient Mayan calendar. But what will the end of days look like?
There are a range of theories about how our planet will be destroyed.
Although scientists say there’s nothing to worry about, we thought you should be aware of some of the ways Earth might meet its doom.
Believers in the Nibiru Cataclysm think Earth will collide with the rogue planet Nibiru, also called Planet X.
If a planet of this size was speeding toward us, 'it would be the brightest thing in the sky,' NASA scientist David Morrison tells ABC News. While he's likely exaggerating, there's no way researchers would miss a planet in our solar system. I mean, heck, we can even see rogue planets 100 light years from Earth.
In this apocalyptic event, the planets align in a way that creates a total blackout on Earth.
'There are no planetary alignments in the next few decades and even if these alignments were to occur, their effects on the Earth would be negligible,' writes NASA.
In this scenario an asteroid more massive than the one that wiped out the dinosaurs will smash into Earth.
Although a newly discovered 120-foot-wide asteroid that zipped between us and the moon earlier this week may have raised some hairs, astronomers are certain that no threatening space rocks will slam into us in 2012.
Solar flares have been known to muck up power grids when they are strong enough. But in this version of the Apocalypse, doomsayers believe a burst of energy from the sun will broil our planet.
While the sun IS nearing the peak of its 11-year cycle scientists say this cycle is 'wimpier' than past ones.
A 180-rotation of the Earth on its axis, known as 'Polar Shift Theory' because the North and South poles change places, will result in cataclysmic volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis and other disasters.
