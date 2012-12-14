How Doomsayers Think The World Is Going To End

Photo: Shutterstock

Doomsayers who believe the world will end on Dec. 21, 2012, base their prediction on the end of the 5,125-year-long cycle of the ancient Mayan calendar. But what will the end of days look like?



There are a range of theories about how our planet will be destroyed.

Although scientists say there’s nothing to worry about, we thought you should be aware of some of the ways Earth might meet its doom.

