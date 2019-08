If you fear the end of the world, no matter what form it might be in — then the Vivos Group is prepared to handle your worst fears. They are currently offering the world’s largest doomsday community on earth called Vivos X Point. Here’s what you need to know.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.