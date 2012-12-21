Doomsday rumours Prompt More Than 30 Michigan Schools To Close Early For Holidays

Photo: Youtube

More than 30 Michigan schools closed for the holidays two days early because of doomsday rumours, NBC News reports.”Given the recent events in Connecticut, there have been numerous rumours circulating in our district, and in neighbouring districts, about potential threats of violence against students,” Lapeer County superintendent Matt Wandrie wrote in a letter to parents. “Additionally, rumours connected to the Mayan calendar predicted end of the world on Friday have also surfaced.”



Officials from five districts, covering 33 schools, have decided to cancel the last two days of classes, extracurricular activities and athletic events before holiday break.

“Although we in the county are reluctant to cancel school because the rumours are unsubstantiated, we feel it is the most appropriate decision given the gravity of recent events and our present circumstances,” the letter said.

