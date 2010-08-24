You're Probably Wasting All Your Money On Those Doomsday Investments

doesn’t think investing for doomsday scenarios like deflation or hyperinflation is a very good idea.



He points out that, in preparing for such scenarios, investors are often spending way more than they are getting in return. Kemp compares investments like treasury bonds and gold to actually holding an insurance contract on a future event, with the costs being the “opportunity cost from not holding higher-yielding assets.”

From Kemp’s Reuters piece:

The key is that buyers of insurance generally pay more up front in premiums (ex ante) than they ever claim in payouts (ex post). Precisely the same thing is happening in many of these newly popular markets for tail risks. Investors will pay far more for the exposure to tail risks than they will ever get back if and when those risks eventually occur.

Read the rest, here >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.