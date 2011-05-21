All This Rapture Talk Is Making You Forget That The REAL Doomsday Is May 25 (VIDEO)

If there’s one thing that could convince us tomorrow’s rapture is real, it’s the fact that Oprah Winfrey goes off the air next week.



And who wants to live in that world?

Not the stars of this Upright Citizens Brigade short, “Oprahgeddon.”

Seriously, people, it’s going to get ugly.

Winfrey, if you’re reading this, it’s not too late to turn back.

We’re kidding. She’s not reading this.

She’s prepping for the end of days by relaxing with Stedman and Jennifer Aniston. They’re all wearing cashmere slippers.

Video below.

Oprahgeddon UCBcomedy.com



Watch more comedy videos from the twisted minds of the UCB Theatre at UCBcomedy.com

