Doomsday author Chad Daybell claims his deceased wife helped him 'reconnect' with new wife Lori Vallow

Courtesy of the Rexburg Police Department Idaho police have been looking for doomsday couple Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell following reports that Vallow’s children had gone missing.

Doomsday couple Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were recently found vacationing in Hawaii as police continued the search for their missing children.

Before they landed in a three-bedroom luxury condo in Kauai, Hawaii, the couple almost rented from a woman in Princeville.

Daybell told the woman that his deceased wife was the one who helped him “reconnect” with Lori so quickly, according to Fox 10.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While it remains unknown exactly when doomsday couple Chad Dadybell and Lori Vallow were married, it is believed the pair were wed just weeks after the death of his first wife, Tammy.

Their swift union following the death of Tammy seemed suspicious to authorities and the disappearance of Vallow’s children made authorities suspicious – but according to Chad, it was his deceased wife who helped him “reconnect with Lori so quickly,”Fox10 first reported.

As the Rexburg Police Department continued the search for Vallow’s missing children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, the couple were found vacationing in a luxury condo at the Kaiulani of Princeville Townhomes in Kauai, Hawaii.

Before they settled on the three-bedroom listing priced at $US6,150 a month, the couple reportedly tried to rent from a woman who owns a home in the same area named Jeani Martin in November.

According to Martin, the couple told her they had “relied on a sign from God” when they arrived at her home unannounced on November 7th – less than a month after Tammy’s death. The couple had come to inquire about renting the master bedroom upstairs.

After spending a couple of hours with Daybell and Vallow, Martin recalled that the couple were “giddy” and reminded her of two teenagers that “had just been set free.”

Daybell soon applied to rent the room, referring to himself as “an author looking for a peaceful place to write.” In his application, Daybell wrote that he made $US30,000 a month with his employer Spring Creek Book Company, the publishing company he started with his previous wife.

Martin initially accepted the application until she read about Tammy’s death online. “[The] only thing I saw was Tammy’s obituary and just the way they were in my house, so happy and free, and now I’m thinking, free of the spouses, free of the kids,” Martin told Fox 10.

Tammy was found dead in the Daybell home at age 49 on October 19. Coroners listed her death as “natural” after Daybell refused to order an autopsy. Local police have since exhumed her body, believing her death to be suspicious.

When Martin later asked about Tammy’s death, he recalled she had “a peaceful look on her face at her burial” and could feel her “tell me she was happy and helping our family on the other side of the veil.” He then credited Tammy cor helping him move on so quickly.

“She helped me reconnect with Lori so quickly and it helped my children move forward,” Chad wrote in a text to Martin.

Martin says she hasn’t had contact with the couple since November. She later learned about the disappearance of their children when she saw the news about them in Kuaui, Hawaii. According to Martin, the couple barely mentioned having children.

“I’m not renting to these people because I don’t want them at my house when the cops finally come to get them,” she told Fox 10.

After local authorities found the couple, Lori was court-ordered to physically produce the J.J. and Tylee in Idaho by January 30 – she missed the deadline. The Rexburg Police Department said Lori and been uncooperative in their search for her children, even lying about the whereabouts of J.J.

The mystery around the couple soon began to unravel in the police’s search for Lori’s children. As the couple began making headlines across the country, an attorney representing the couple denied any wrongdoing towards their family members.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumour,” Sean Bartholick wrote in a statement to the Rexburg Standard Journal.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.