Doomed GM Brands Spent $400 Million On Ads Last Year

Seeking a $25 billion bailout, General Motors could next week present to Congress a plan that would kill brands Pontiac, Saab and Saturn. GM spent about $400 million advertising the three brands during 2007, AdAge reports.



Guess not all that offline ad money will be moving online.

The bulletpoint-version:

Pontiac, Saab and Saturn account for 20.7% of GM’s total measured-media spending and 16.5% of its sales.

The three brands together had $286 million in measured spending through August and $400 million for full-year 2007.

Pontiac — handled by Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett — had measured spending of about $90 million through August.

Saab’s agency is Interpublic’s McCann Erickson, Birmingham, Mich. According to TNS Media Intelligence, measured spending was $22 million through August.

Saturn is handled by Interpublics’s Deutsch and spent $174 million through August.

