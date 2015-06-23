This classic 90s video game is getting a major overhaul and we just saw it in action for the first time

We all remember playing it very well growing up. “Doom” was an institution in the 90’s. After a couple more iterations the popular video game franchise took a long hiatus. Now it’s back and it looks incredible. A far cry from its pixely first game.



Check out the trailer launched at E3 in Los Angeles in June.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Bethesda Softworks.



