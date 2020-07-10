'Doom Patrol' actress breaks down the unexpected end to the latest episode and teases what to expect for the rest of the season

Warner Bros. TV Dorothy unleashes the Candlemaker from inside her mind and it really ruins Baby Doll’s day out.

Warning: There are major spoilers below for “Doom Patrol” season two, episode five.

Abigail Shapiro breaks down the final minutes of the show’s latest episode with Insider.

Shapiro joined the series’ second season as Dorothy Spinner, a superpowerful girl who has a youthful appearance, despite being over 100 years old.

Dorothy finally lets her imaginary friend Candlemaker loose to terrorize Jane’s alternate personalities.

Shapiro says Dorothy regrets her decision and we’ll see her run off to space next week as everyone deals with the fallout.

She also teases we’ll see more aspects to Dorothy’s powers by the season’s end.

The final six minutes of Thursday’s “Doom Patrol” came to an unexpected, shocking conclusion when a simple game of hide and seek turned deadly.

Out for revenge on one of Jane’s 64 personalities, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) defied her father to use her superpowers, make a wish, and let her most dangerous imaginary friend, the Candlemaker, out to terrorize Baby Doll (Diane Guerrero).

In the process, the Candlemaker infiltrated the Underground (the location where Jane’s personalities are stored deep in her mind) and ended up killing Baby Doll and Flaming Katy.

Warner Bros. TV Baby Doll winds up on Dorothy’s bad side. Apparently, that’s a place you never want to be.

The ramifications of Dorothy’s decision will continue to reverberate through the back half of the season.

“You’re going to see throughout episode six and the rest of the season how she deals with that,” Shapiro tells Insider of Dorothy’s choice. “She regrets it a lot and she didn’t necessarily attempt to kill anyone. She doesn’t have control over the Candlemaker.”

Shapiro joined the second season of the HBO Max and DC Universe show as the aped-faced girl with magical powers. The Candlemaker is one of several imaginary friends housed inside Dorothy’s mind. Of them all, Candlemaker is considered the most dangerous liability. Dorothy can bring him out into the real world if she decides to make a wish.

We never hear Dorothy’s wish on Thursday’s episode, but Shapiro has a good idea of what it entailed. Shapiro broke down the final minutes of Thursday’s episode with Insider, told us exactly what Dorothy really thinks of her father Niles, and teased what fans can expect to see for the rest of the season.

Dorothy regrets her decision to let the Candlemaker out and she didn’t wish for anyone to die at his hands.

Warner Bros. Television The Candlemaker seems to be a more dubious foe than Mr. Nobody.

Kirsten Acuna: Dorothy starts out this episode getting along with Baby Doll, and then the two of them begin to have a little rivalry over Nile’s affections. It leads to catastrophic events by the episode’s end. One of Jane’s personalities kills one of Dorothy’s friends to protect Baby Doll. In return, Dorothy makes a wish – which she knows she’s not supposed to do – and Candlemaker kills Baby Doll and I think maybe Flaming Katy. Definitely injures Hammerhead. Is Dorothy going to regret that decision?

Abigail Shapiro: Yeah. A lot. She regrets it a lot. You’re going to see throughout episode six and the rest of the season how she deals with that. She regrets it a lot and she didn’t necessarily attempt to kill anyone. She doesn’t have control over the Candlemaker, but she knows the consequences and she very much regrets that decision to make a wish.

Acuna: Just to clarify, do you know what it was that Dorothy wished for? Because we don’t hear her say it on screen.

Shapiro: Yeah. In my opinion, she wished for revenge.

Acuna: OK. Watching, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, did she just wish for Candlemaker to go and kill Baby Doll?’

Dorothy flies off to space because she’s afraid of the consequences she’ll face back at home with Niles.

Warner Bros. Television Dorothy is seen in a small rocket on the preview for next week’s episode.

Acuna: How do you think Niles (Dorothy’s dad) is going to feel about all of this? The sneak peek for next week’s episode, as you said, starts to show us how Dorothy reacts and she runs off. Is Dorothy afraid of what will happen to her when Niles finds out about Jane and Baby Doll?

Shapiro: Yes, a little bit. As you see in the promo for the next episode, she runs away to space. She takes running away to a whole different level. But yeah, she’s afraid of the consequences and she feels incredibly guilty and she also needs to mourn the death of her best friend, Manny.

Warner Bros. Television Manny got wrecked by Flaming Katy.

Dorothy isn’t fully aware of how powerful she is. We still haven’t seen all of her powers.

Acuna: Should we be concerned about Dorothy’s powers and the threat they potentially pose to the world? She seems so sweet and innocent and like someone who you want to protect, but then on this week’s episode, we start to see a little bit of a darker side just creep out.

Shapiro: Yes. You should be afraid. You’ll see why.

Warner Bros. Television This sight of Dorothy about to blow a candle out already has us a bit afraid.

Acuna: Are there powers of Dorothy’s that we haven’t seen yet? I think early in season two Niles says Dorothy has the power to destroy the world. I don’t know if that’s something she’s even aware of.

Shapiro: Yeah. She’s not entirely aware of it. I think she’s been told and she knows, but she doesn’t think she has that much power. She noticed the Candlemaker has a lot of power over her and has the potential to be very destructive, but I don’t think she realises how destructive until later on in the season. Especially after episode five, she begins to kind of let that sink in. But she does have other aspects to her powers that you haven’t seen yet and you will see in later episodes.

Does Dorothy think her father is a bad man? Shapiro says Dorothy basically knows. She’s just in denial.



Warner Bros. TV Dorothy knows, deep down, Niles isn’t a very good man.

Acuna: On Thursday’s episode, Baby Doll tells Dorothy, her father is a bad man and that’s why everyone hates him. Dorothy, doesn’t want to believe it, but deep down, does she have a feeling Baby Doll is right. We did see Dorothy start to grapple with that idea in the episode before when she asked Danny if he was her friend or her prison.

Shapiro: Yeah. She basically knows her dad is a bad man, but she’s in denial and she doesn’t want to let herself see him that way because he’s been the only person who’s really taken care of her the past few decades, and she loves him and she doesn’t want to lose that kind of romanticized image of him. She’s kind of in denial about him being a bad man, and I think that’s why she gets so defensive when Baby Doll brings it up.

Acuna: That makes sense. Everyone wants to believe the people who they admire and love can do no harm. They want to believe the best in them even if that’s not the truth. And you see Dorothy struggle with that.

Shapiro: Yeah.

Shapiro says to expect “more candle wax” on the final four episodes of the season.

DC/Warner Bros. TV Jane is covered in wax in a teaser for next week’s episode.

Acuna: Is there anything else you can tease for the final four episodes of the season? It seems like Dorothy is going to get into some more trouble, but she really seems to just want to break free of these constraints her father has placed on her for years on end.

Shapiro: Well, you’re going to see a little bit more candle wax.

Acuna: I figured that was probably the case.

Shapiro: I don’t want to spoil anything else.

New episodes of “Doom Patrol” launch Thursdays on HBO Max and DC Universe.

