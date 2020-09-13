'Doom Patrol' will return for season 3 exclusively on HBO Max as DC Universe moves away from original TV shows

DC Universe/HBO Max ‘Doom Patrol’

HBO Max announced on Saturday that it had renewed “Doom Patrol,” a former DC Universe original, for a third season exclusively for Max.

DC publisher and creative chief Jim Lee told The Hollywood Reporter last month that “original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max.”

The move comes after a dramatic restructure at DC’s corporate parent, WarnerMedia, that resulted in hundreds of layoffs at the comics company.

“Doom Patrol” is returning for a third season, but it will only have one home this time.

HBO Max announced on Saturday that it had exclusively renewed the superhero series for season three. The show debuted last year as a DC Universe original, but started streaming on both DCU and Max with season two this year.

Max did not announce any release date plans.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s flagship streaming platform that launched in May, which includes all of HBO along with content across the company’s other properties, such as DC and Warner Bros. DC Universe launched in 2018 as a fan-centric streaming service that included original TV shows as well as a collection of digital comics.

DC publisher and creative chief Jim Lee told The Hollywood Reporter last month that DCU originals would be migrating to Max. The move comes after a major restructuring at WarnerMedia that resulted in hundreds of layoffs at DC.

“Truthfully, that’s the best platform for that content,” Lee said. “The amount of content you get, not just DC, but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and it’s the best value proposition if I’m allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that.”

Business Insider reported in May, ahead of Max’s launch, that several WarnerMedia insiders felt the company wasn’t prioritising DCU. Insiders close to the service speculated about its longevity as the company focused on Max.

Kevin Reilly, the former Max content chief who was axed last month as part of the WarnerMedia shakeup, told Business Insider during an interview in May that there had been “extensive discussions around DCU because DC is such a valuable entity to us and the depth of fandom is so important.”



