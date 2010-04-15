Guess What App Is Now The Most Popular Paid App Ever

There’s a new king of Apple’s App Store. Doodle Jump is now the most downloaded paid app of all time, according to its one of its creators, Igor Pusenjak.



Igor anticipates hitting four million downloads by the end of April. Doodle Jump has been at or near number one in the paid app rankings for the App Store all year long.

The previous top app paid app was Bejeweled.

We last spoke with Igor in January. At that time Doodle Jump was closing in on 2 million downloads.

If you do some rough maths, it appears that Doodle Jump is doing 28,000 downloads per day on average.

Doing more rough maths it appears Igor, and his brother Marko who also built the game, have taken in $2.7 million from Doodle Jump alone. The app costs just $0.99. (Previously, Igor told us that sales figure fluctuates depending on currency, since Doodle Jump is sold around the world.)

If you’re not one of the almost 4 million people that own the game, here’s how it works. You tilt your phone left and right to get a four-legged bugger to bounce from level to level (iTunes Link). It’s a fun, quick-to-play game.

Igor says they’re working on an iPad version of the game. He says there’s an “urgency” to get the game in the app store, “but we’ve decided to get it done right and not rush it to the market.”

