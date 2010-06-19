Doodle Jump For iPad Being Rebuilt So It's "A Whole New Game"

Doodle Jump, one of most popular iPhone games of all time, is being completely rebuilt for the iPad, its developer Igor Pusenjak tells us.



We’ve been waiting for Doodle Jump since the iPad hit the market in early April. On the day of its release, Igor and his brother were profiled by the New York Times for buying an iPad and racing home to port Doodle Jump to the new device.

After reading that, we assumed Doodle Jump for iPad would be in the App Store shortly. Well, it’s been over two months, and nothing. We emailed Igor to find out what’s going on.

He writes, “We are working on the iPad version of Doodle Jump which will be specially created for the iPad rather than simply rescaled. In some way, we are practically building a whole new game for the iPad, and that takes time.”

Makes sense. Just porting the game from the smaller iPhone to the big iPad could be a mistake. It’s wise to rethink the concept and try to take advantage of the bigger screen. We’re curious to see how the game turns out, and see if the iPad version can shoot to the top of iPad App chart.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait indefinitely for the app to hit the market. When we asked Igor for a time to expect the iPad version, he said he had no specific timeline in mind.

