Don't You Dare Disrespect The 0-8 Sidwell High Football Team

Sidwell Friends’ football team qualified for slaughter-rule protection with eight minutes left in the first half, on Saturday. The school, which counts President Obama’s daughters among its students, trailed 38-0. It’s fair to say the football team “isn’t putting up much of a fight lately.”



But when Washington City Paper wrote exactly that, Sidwell students were furious. Check some of the comments they left:

“Whose worse the kids playing on the team or the reporter who is payed, probably very little, to write about them in a news site that no one reads. At least these kids will go onto a real future unlike your pathetic life.”

“dude, dave mckenna, u have no life, u probably jack off in ur parents basement while writing this article. dude, get a life, or better yet go back 2 college, o wait u never went 2 college becuz ur school sucked arse compared to sidwell, dont [expletive] with us, i got mcgruff with me, we puff much izzy”

Talented, maybe not. But Sidwell sure is passionate.

