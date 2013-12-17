Actually, This Is The Worst Way To Wrap Your MacBook's Power Cord

Last week, the Internet began hyperventilating when a man named Shealan Forshaw posted a photo to Twitter about a handy way to wrap up your MacBook’s power cord.

It looks like this:

According to Wired though, wrapping up your power cord in such a fashion could do more harm than good. Wired says it can cause unnecessary stress on your cable because you’re wrapping it against the natural coil. Instead, it’s best to loop your cord around the power brick with the natural coil it came out of the box with.

