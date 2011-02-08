Don't Worry, You Can Still Jailbreak The Verizon iPhone

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Verizon customers who were able to preorder their iPhone before the cut off started receiving their new phone today.And it didn’t take long for them to figure out the Verizon iPhone is just as susceptible to jailbreaking as its AT&T counterpart, Gizmodo reports.



The phone ships with iOS 4.2.6, and the hackers behind jailbreaking tool Greenpoison says it works fine with the Verizon iPhone.

As always, jailbreak at your own risk, but doing so will give you access to a library of apps and customisations not available on the iPhone.

Enjoy, Verizon users!

