Don't Worry! We Just Found A Way To Block iMessages!

It’s a total joke that Apple doesn’t offer customers a way to block iMessages.



Thankfully, whip-smart independent developers have stepped up to the plate with a powerful jailbreak app called iBlacklist.

It works like a charm to block iMessages, FaceTime calls, phone calls, and even standard SMS text messages.

You can pick it up in Cydia as a free trial, but you’ll have to pay to keep it working after 10 days.

