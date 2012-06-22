Don't Worry! We Just Found A Way To Block iMessages!

It’s a total joke that Apple doesn’t offer customers a way to block iMessages.
Thankfully, whip-smart independent developers have stepped up to the plate with a powerful jailbreak app called iBlacklist.
It works like a charm to block iMessages, FaceTime calls, phone calls, and even standard SMS text messages.
You can pick it up in Cydia as a free trial, but you’ll have to pay to keep it working after 10 days.
You can add from contacts, recent calls, and recent messages, or you can manually type the number in
