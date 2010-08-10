Don't Worry, The Top 150 Banks Are Out Of The Crisis

Ralph Sliva of Sliva Research Network spoke with CNBC about the state of the global financial industry.



0:50 The top 150 banks around the world are out of the crisis

1:05 The rest of them, specifically 300 to 1000, are very concerning as they are massively undercapitalized.

1:40 There doesn’t seem to be an appetite in Europe to allow small banks to fail.

2:55 Big banks are doing well because they diversified their portfolios; not as worried about their sovereign exposures, rather their commercial real estate exposures, which is even worse for the small banks.

6:15 RBS is being “almost criminal” in their lending policies because of their government ownership.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.