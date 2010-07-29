Don't Worry, The FSA Is Going To Stop Your Hedge Fund From Giving You A Bonus Too

The UK regulatory authority the FSA is expanding their monitoring of bonuses across the financial services industry from a paltry 27 to 2,500 firms, according to the Guardian.



The effort aims to prevent firms from awarding bonuses that may lead to employees taking higher risks.

This FSA move is a product of laws passed just prior to the end of the Labour party’s government in the UK and new laws passed by the European Union.

The new laws will, according to the Guardian:

Ban the use of insurance to protect bonuses

Require 40-60% of bonuses to be deferred

50% of bonuses must not be paid in cash

This could lead to increasing departures from the City of London, as workers and companies worry about the costs of doing business in the City.

Check out 15 reasons to stop complaining about U.S. taxes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.