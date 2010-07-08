Don't Worry, Financial Conditions Are Only As Bad As When The Tech Bubble Burst

If you perceived growing worries in the economy about everything from a double dip recession, to a European banking crisis, to a Chinese slow down, well, you were right.



The St. Louis Fed’s Financial Stress Index suggests that right now, the economy is under as much stress as it was at the end of the tech bubble and when Russia collapsed, and nearly where we were at the time of the September 11th attacks and the recession thereafter.

Fortunately, we’re not even close to the heights of the financial crisis of 2008.

From the St. Louis Fed via Paper Money (chart from Blytic)

Now check out why Deutsche Bank doesn’t think we’re headed for a double dip >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.