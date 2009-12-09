Don't Worry: The Media Isn't Too Distracted By Tiger Sexcapades

Pew’s Project for Excellence in Journalism has charted last week’s media coverage, Politico points out (via Mediaite).



It might seem impossible, given the intense Tiger Woods coverage (including our own), but the war in Afghanistan has edged out Tiger Woods, the economy and those sneaky White House party crashers (who managed to overtake heath care news).

This week, NBC’s “Today” show kicked off a special broadcast from the country. Today Matt Lauer and Al Roker talked with U.S. troops, and Lauer spent time in the city of Kabul.

So if you think that there’s way too much attention being paid to the Tiger scandal, maybe it’s just you.

