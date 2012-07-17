Meet The New Go Daddy Girl [VIDEO]

Did anyone actually think that when controversy-loving Go Daddy announced it was ditching long-time spokeswoman Danica Patrick and its overtly sexy image in place of a more conservative and technologically-oriented campaign, that it would really stop showing scantily-clad women?



Although there’s no Danica in sight—a different, male race car driver also successfully campaigned to steal her spot on the company’s website—there is still a ton of cleavage.

The spot is called “Inside/Out” and was created by Deutsch, Go Daddy’s first professional agency in years.

The ad will air during the Olympics and stars “Charlene”—the hot woman who attracts people to the domain-naming and web-hosting site; Karl—who is rotund, balding, and is control of maintaining the site; and an otter. Because why not.

