What we can expect from Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

“Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde, is set for release on September 23, 2022.

The film stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as love interests named Alice and Jack, respectively.

“DWD” is centered on a “1950s utopia in the California desert,” Styles previously told Vogue.

Olivia Wilde will be helming a star-studded film called “Don’t Worry Darling” following the success of the 2019 teen movie “Booksmart,” which marked her directorial debut.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is set for release in 2022 and has been described as a psychological thriller. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.

The film is led by ‘Black Widow’ star Florence Pugh and Grammy-winning musician Harry Styles

Wilde announced the castings of Pugh as Alice and Styles as Jack on Instagram in September 2020, writing: “Very proud to work with these fine folks.”

In a cover story for the January 2022 issue of Vogue, Wilde said that she initially intended to play the lead female role of Alice. But after seeing Pugh in the horror film “Midsommar,” she was immediately drawn to her.

As for Styles, Wilde previously told Vogue that she was impressed by his appearance in Christopher Nolan‘s 2017 war film “Dunkirk,” which was his film debut. She said that his performance “blew me away — the openness and commitment.”

Styles couldn’t take on the role of Jack in “DWD” because of his touring schedule, so Shia LaBeouf was cast. LaBeouf was fired from the movie, reportedly due to his behavior on set, and Wilde later detailed her “no assholes” policy that she upholds on her projects.

When the coronavirus pandemic caused touring to shut down, Styles became available for the film.

In an Instagram post shared after filming wrapped, Wilde praised the singer and said that “most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films.”

She said that it’s difficult “to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight,” but Styles was happy to take a backseat to Pugh, who plays his on-screen wife.

“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” Wilde wrote. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Wilde also stars in the film, though she plays a supporting role. In addition, the cast includes Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and KiKi Layne.

The movie is centered on a ‘1950s utopia in the California desert,’ Styles told Vogue in his December 2020 cover story

In that same cover story, Wilde said that her film is “incredibly stylistic” and described the aesthetic as “very heightened and opulent.”

She gave more details in her recent Vogue interview, explaining that, “the 1950s get this rap as a very controlled, conservative era, when in fact it was incredibly debaucherous.”

The actress said that she was inspired by thrillers like “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal,” calling them “really sexy, in a grown-up way.”

“I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?'” Wilde added.

Wilde’s interviewer, Alexandra Schwartz, said that she watched 20 minutes worth of footage from “DWD,” chosen by the star, and said that one scene “featuring a hardworking Styles and a most ​gratified Pugh, is going to generate some serious attention.”

Wilde said that the aforementioned scene will make viewers “realize how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure.”

Wilde released the first teaser for the film on social media in September 2021. It included scenes that showed Pugh and Styles kissing, Pine’s character screaming, and Pugh frantically attempting to remove cellophane from her face.