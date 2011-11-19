Don't Worry America, John Boehner Is Back To Bawling

Thank God! It had been at least a month or two since House Speaker John Boehner was last seen bawling over, well, anything;we were starting to worry that he was getting his shit together.



And yet here he is a couple of days ago at… let’s see… “an event honouring astronauts John Glenn, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin with the Congressional Gold Medal.” You know what? Sure, we can see it. Outer space is kind of moving. Who among us hasn’t broken down while pondering the cosmos? The Lord’s work stretches far, into space.

The above clip of the speech is from Boehner’s office, so it must be the least sobby four minutes of Boehner’s appearance. It gets pretty juicy around 3:15 — severe slurring, funny facial expressions, blinding redness, etc. But according to the Huffington Post, “the bawling started” when he finished giving his speech and stepped down from the podium. Space, man.

Do you think John Boehner’s constant crying is an endearing, humanising quality? I think it’s funny when he cries.

This post originally appeared on Gawker.

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

