Don't Worry, 2K Sports Is Not Trying To Redesign The Phillies Uniform

Yesterday, 2K Sports announced that (Cy Young winner) Roy Halladay of the Philadelphia Phillies would be the coverboy for this year’s version of their popular baseball game, “MLB 2K11.”



As part of the announcement, 2K Sports released the cover that you see at right (you can see the full cover here).

Only there is one small problem. That is not what the Phillies home jersey looks like.

The stars on the front of the jersey above each “I” in “Phillies” are red (here is a closer view). On a real Phillies jersey, those stars are blue.

When we contacted 2K Sports, they had this to say about the colour change:

It’s just a colour treatment to match our cover motif. This is still being touched up for final, and it’s possible we could [change the stars back to blue] later.

It is clear from the entire cover, that 2K Sports wanted to emphasise the colour red. But they also need to be careful about how they treat the uniform. This is sacred ground for many fans, and could cause an unwanted backlash against the company and the game.

Don’t be surprised if the stars are indeed blue when the game finally hits stores.

