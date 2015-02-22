Here's why you shouldn't wear the same pair of shoes every day

PR NEWSWIRE Allen Edmonds dress shoes.

Give your shoes a rest.

You shouldn’t just slip on the same trusty pair of dress shoes day after day.

Why? Because if you let them rest they will stay alive that much longer.

“The best way to extend the life of your shoes is to rrotate your shoes and use quality shoe trees after each wear,” said Jim Kass, vice president of operations for Allen Edmonds shoe company. “If you wear the same pair everyday, your shoes don’t have ample time to dry and they won’t maintain their shape.”

As you wear your shoes, the leather soaks up the perspiration your feet give off.

If you don’t give your shoes a day to air out, the leather will warp and become your shoes will start to lose their shape — not to mention get musty and start to stink.

So, it behooves you to purchase at least one other pair and switch off between the two. Your original pair will last much longer, and you’ll have another pair to wear with new outfits. It’s a win-win.

Plus, variety is the spice of life. Why would you want to wear the same pair of shoes every day?

If you’d like to be extra cautious with your prized shoe collection, invest in some shoe trees. Put them in after you take your shoes off for the day, and they will not only soak up your foot sweat, but keep your shoes in perfect shape.

