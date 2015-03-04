A simple explanation for why it's poor form to wear a wristwatch with a tuxedo

At a black tie event I attended recently I heard that it’s poor form for a guy to wear a wristwatch with a tuxedo.

I had never heard this before, but apparently it’s a topic that’s been debated heavily in the men’s fashion world.

Our friend Justin Jeffers, who runs The Fine Young Gentleman andis the founder of Jay Butler shoes, gave us a very simple explanation as to why it’s a fashion faux pas.

“It goes back to the old days. It’s disrespectful to your host to be checking the time when you should be focusing on having a good time and socializing, not what you have to do next.”

Makes sense.

Leave those timepieces at home, fellas.

NOW WATCH: 10 fashion mistakes men make over and over at the office



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.