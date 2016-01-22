In lieu of sending flowers to this guy's funeral, his family asks that you don't vote for Trump

The obituaries are usually a sad place, but this week, the write up of Dr. Jeffery H. Cohen, D.C., brought some humour to the obit page of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Cohen, who died last weekend at the age of 70, was given a lovely sendoff that ended with a jab at the 2016 election.

Jeffrey would ask that in lieu of flowers, please do not vote for Donald Trump.

Other highlights: “He took pride in being the only Jewish cowboy that he knew of.”

Read the whole thing here.

(h/t Alanna Horowitz Satlin)

