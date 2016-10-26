'Don't vote for him': Adele riffs on the US election during concert

Louise Liu

British singer Adele bashed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Miami concert Tuesday night, while giving a nod to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“I can’t vote but I am 100% for Hillary Clinton,” Adele told the audience. “Don’t vote for him.”

It is not clear whether Adele knew Clinton happened to be attending the show.

Watch a clip from the show below:

Adele with Hillary Clinton in attendance at Miami concert: “Don’t vote for him!” @AAarena #Adele (via Aaron Resnick) pic.twitter.com/cAJCokgSvW
— Adam Kuperstein (@AdamNBC6) October 26, 2016

NOW WATCH: Here are Hollywood’s biggest donors in the 2016 election and how much they’re spending

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.