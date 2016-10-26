'Don't vote for him': Adele riffs on the US election during concert

British singer Adele bashed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Miami concert Tuesday night, while giving a nod to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
“I can’t vote but I am 100% for Hillary Clinton,” Adele told the audience. “Don’t vote for him.”
It is not clear whether Adele knew Clinton happened to be attending the show.
Watch a clip from the show below:
Adele with Hillary Clinton in attendance at Miami concert: “Don’t vote for him!” @AAarena #Adele (via Aaron Resnick) pic.twitter.com/cAJCokgSvW
— Adam Kuperstein (@AdamNBC6) October 26, 2016
