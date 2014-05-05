Here's What One Woman Learned After Banishing Her Phone From The Bedroom For 30 Days

Kim R. McCormick used to keep her phone on her nightstand. She’d fiddle around with it before bedtime, and of course, it was her alarm clock in the morning. When she’d wake up, it was the first thing she’d grab, distracting herself with Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

But McCormick, who writes for the site Apartment Therapy, wanted a change. Back in March, she decided to ditch her phone in an attempt to reclaim the time she was losing idly scrolling and clicking.

Four weeks later, she wrote what she had learned in a post for Apartment Therapy.

Forget just keeping the phone off the bedside table; keep it out of your bedroom entirely.

“On the few nights where I’ve gone on autopilot and brought the phone into my bedroom, I’ve tucked it into the top drawer of my dresser so I won’t be tempted to waste time looking at social media feeds before sleeping or when I first wake up,” she documented for Apartment Therapy.

The size of the iPhone is why you’re using it so much.

“I’ve used my laptop from bed at night once or twice more than I would have before, but never for as long as I’d use my phone,” McCormick said.

“The morning has been the biggest improvement.”

“I’m hitting snooze less often; the [real alarm clock] has only one, pretty annoying sound.”

Waking up became a cherished process.

“It’s the peacefulness of letting my mind ease into wakefulness, rather than checking to see who’s shared an interesting photo of flowers or dogs, that makes me happiest about reshaping my habits,” she concluded.

You can read McCormick’s full posts about leaving her phone out of the bedroom here.

