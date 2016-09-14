Don't update to iOS 10 yet -- it appears to be breaking people's phones

Apple released iOS 10, the latest version of its software for iPhones and iPads, on Tuesday.

You can download it now. But you might not want to.

Many people on social media are reporting that the update process isn’t going as smoothly as it has in years past.

Several iPhone users have told me that the upgrade process is asking them to plug their phones into iTunes after the update was downloaded and the installation failed.

One user said that his phone only gave him two options when he plugged it in — “update” and “restore.” The image up top is an example of how his installation went wrong.

People on social media are reporting the same thing. We’ve asked Apple what’s going on and will update when we know more.

Apple should pull the OTA. People everywhere reporting “brickage”

— Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) September 13, 2016

iPhone 6s Plus stuck on the plug into iTunes screen https://t.co/tFZqYTTc8F

— Brett Anderson (@BrettA) September 13, 2016

@AppleSupport updated to #iOS10 now phone is reset and says i need to plug into iTunes. Did this update just break my phone???

— Harry Washington (@Harry_Washy) September 13, 2016

