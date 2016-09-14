Don't update to iOS 10 yet -- it appears to be breaking people's phones

Kif Leswing
BrickgateMatt Weinberger/Business Insider

Apple released iOS 10, the latest version of its software for iPhones and iPads, on Tuesday.

You can download it now. But you might not want to. 

Many people on social media are reporting that the update process isn’t going as smoothly as it has in years past. 

Several iPhone users have told me that the upgrade process is asking them to plug their phones into iTunes after the update was downloaded and the installation failed.

One user said that his phone only gave him two options when he plugged it in — “update” and “restore.” The image up top is an example of how his installation went wrong.

People on social media are reporting the same thing. We’ve asked Apple what’s going on and will update when we know more. 

 

 

 

