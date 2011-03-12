"Don't Type" And 9 Other Awkward And Hilarious CAPTCHAs

CAPTCHAs are those security checks where you have to type a pair of random words in order to prove you are not a spambot



Solve Media, the company that wants to puts ads in CAPTCHAs, just sent us a delightfully self-serving slideshow of 10 hilarious word combinations they’ve found in CAPTCHAs.

Solve asks, “What does your CAPTCHA say about you?”

Their point is that it might say anything at all – and that’s a waste. Why not sell the space to advertiser who wants to pay to say something?

Why not indeed. Smart.

