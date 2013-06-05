INSTANT MBA: Don't Trust Your Gut When It Comes To Hiring

Today’s advice comes from Jack and Suzy Welch, business leaders and contributors via LinkedIn:

“When you have a big, crucial job opening to fill, it’s just too easy to fall in love with a shiny new candidate who is on his best behaviour, telling you exactly what you want to hear and looking like the answer to all your prayers. That’s why you can never hire alone.”

Jack and Suzy say the biggest hiring mistake employers make is trusting their gut, instead of balancing it with reason and other opinions. They recommend having a team with at least one “hard-nose” — the kind of that is hard to please and can “sniff out the phonies.” Finally, let the interviewee do most of the talking.

“Yes, you want to sell your job, but not at all costs. In interviews, ask candidates about their last job — and then shut up for a good, long while. As they describe what they liked and what they didn’t, you will likely hear much of what you really need to know about fit.”

