On her show Wednesday, Megyn Kelly explained to her viewers that Santa Claus is white. “He just is,” said Kelly. Jesus was white, too, she added.

I hope Kelly doesn’t shop at Whole Foods, because if she does, she’s really going to lose it:

P.S. Santa is fictional.

