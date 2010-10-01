Don't Show This Yen Chart To Kyle Bass

And the yen is rallying further against the dollar this morning, which means that the yen bears can’t even win when the Bank of Japan is on their side and printing more yen!



That’s very depressing for the likes of Kyle Bass, who is so bearish on the yen, he’s taken out a mortgage in yen, hoping that eventually he’ll be able to pay it back in toilet paper.

