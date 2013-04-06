Don't Quit If You're Good At Your Job

Here is one of the top searches that leads people to my blog. It’s sad.



“My job depresses me.”

I know this isn’t comforting, but everyone gets depressed about their jobs. Even me. I made an announcement (to myself) on May 29, 2012. I was no longer going to speak at HR events.

The death of the keynote! How amazing!

Honestly, I wasn’t having any fun. And I was tired. I even posted a picture on Facebook and proclaimed my HR keynoting career over.

But that was dumb. I am good at speaking. I get better each time I do it. And it’s just a job, which is my whole career philosophy.

While I don’t particularly enjoy talking about anything related to Human Resources, who does? And there is nobody better than me to deliver tough but compassionate messages on the future of work. (Well, maybe Jennifer McClure.) And the alternative is that I go away and some moron takes the stage and tells you something idealistic, naive or wrong.

Plus I like to travel.

So I have taken a different approach in 2013. I won’t be depressed. I will speak when the location is fabulous, the people are nice and/or I am paid a decent amount of money. Or if it’s fun.

I know some of you may be depressed about work. Don’t quit your job if you’re good at it. Some people are good at science. Others are good at marketing. My best friend is good at being a dental hygienist. Follow your natural skills and abilities. When your job weighs you down — like all jobs will do — be an adult about it. Nothing is fun 100% of the time. When your job sucks, fall back on a hobby. Read a book. Play with your kids. Go coach t-ball or volunteer at an animal rescue.

Please don’t walk away from what you are good at doing.

Not only are you cutting off a relatively easy stream of revenue, you’re also cutting off your nose to spite your face.

No good comes from that. I learned this lesson personally.

