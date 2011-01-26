Don't Print Those Ballots

The Illinois State Supreme Court just issued a stay (see below) of the appellate court’s decision to toss Rahm Emanuel off the Chicago mayoral ballot. The Illini Supremes directed the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners to restore his name to the ballot.



Apparently, the Supremes got the President’s message, delivered early this morning by Valerie Jarrett.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.