Don't Panic: If You Forgot Valentine's Day, This Guy Has You Covered

If you still haven’t planned anything for your significant other on Valentine’s Day, don’t panic just yet — Postmates has you covered.



You can send your clutch a free box of chocolate (assuming you live in San Francisco) with the Postmates app on Valentine’s day starting at 8 a.m.

Yep: free chocolate. One of Postmates’ registered couriers will deliver it by hand, too. (Though they probably won’t sing a love song for you.) The code for redeeming the gift is Valentine.

You can send your thank you notes to Bastian Lehmann and Sam Street, co-founders of the AngelPad-backed Postmates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.