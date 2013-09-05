Business Insider Still Has A Few Paid Editorial Internships Open This Fall

If you’re an aspiring journalist interested in

Lifestyle,

Advertising,

Entertainment,

Personal Finance,

Lists,or

Social Media, Business Insider has the perfect internship for you!

We are still on the hunt for a few star interns to join our growing team this fall. The internship is a four-month paid position that requires you work in our Manhattan office at least three full days a week, preferably five.

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

BI Interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching and producing features.

Other perks? We have free snacks, a great office environment, and a ping-pong table where we hold quarterly tournaments.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and basic Photoshop experience (think cropping). Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

Please send your resume and three journalism clips to [email protected] Please briefly describe which BI section interests you most and why. And, please note: this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs four months.

Interested in a journalism internship but have never heard of Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed.

