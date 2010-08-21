Don't Mean To Be Rude, But How In The World Is LG Going To Make A Better iPad Than Apple?

Over the next year, Apple is going to get a slew of iPad competition, from everyone including the mobile phone players, the PC players, and maybe even some wildcards.



But if there’s anyone Apple must fear, it’s LG, the Korean electronics giant. Never mind that LG hasn’t done anything impressive in the mobile industry for years.

LG will make a better iPad than Apple. According to LG, at least.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, LG mobile exec Chang Ma said, “Our tablet will be better than the iPad.”

Say what? How’s that going to happen? Your guess is as good as mine.

First, let’s myth-bust a little. The WSJ’s Roger Cheng and Jung-Ah Lee write, “The first LG tablet, which will run on Google Inc.’s Android software, will set itself apart from Apple Inc.’s iPad by focusing on the ability to create content, rather than simply display it, Mr. Ma said in an interview.”

Sorry, but that’s just false. The iPad is hardly just a digital reader — people are using their iPads to create all kinds of content, such as drawings and music.

I’m not sure who started this myth, that the iPad would only be used for displaying content, but it’s totally wrong. So stop saying it. It’s unbelievable that the WSJ doesn’t challenge LG on this one at all.

But, never mind all that.

The LG tablet “will include content focused on creation such as writing documents, editing video and creating programs,” the WSJ writes, continuing, “It will also have ‘high-end features and new benefits,’ many of which will focus on productivity, Mr. Ma said. ‘It’s going to be surprisingly productive,’ he said.”

We’ll give Ma that the iPad probably isn’t purely a work device for as many people as it is a general computing device.

But surely, none of those functions can be done on the iPad today, can they?

Well, for writing documents, there’s already Pages for the iPad, or a number of simpler word processors. And apps like OmniGraffle for designing flow charts, and Numbers for doing spreadsheets, and a bunch of other productivity software.

For editing video, it’s possible Apple will release its iPad version of iMovie before the holidays, but in the meantime, there’s already an app called ReelDirector.

And as far as programming, well, Ma is right that you can’t completely write iPad apps from the iPad. But a number of apps let you access web servers and create/edit HTML files, for web development. And anyway, most mainstream consumers — who are going to be buying these tablets over the next several years — aren’t coders, and won’t be.

But LG’s tablet is going to be better!

How? Well, I guess we’ll have to find out.

And sure, it’s totally possible that LG has been spending the last few years working out the perfect version of Android to run on a tablet device — something no one has shown the world yet — and the perfect industrial design for a tablet, which will make the iPad look like a piece of junk.

That’s probably something that every one of Apple’s competitors thinks they’re going to be able to do. And maybe it’s something you say once you’ve actually accomplished it.

But for LG to promise the world’s most influential business newspaper that its first tablet — months away from actually shipping — will instantly be better than Apple’s iPad, which just busted out an entirely new market in the tech industry, you’d better be serious, or you have a credibility problem for as long as anyone remembers your name.

Nevermind that by the end of this year — if LG’s tablet actually makes it out on time, and isn’t delayed — Apple will be just months away from shipping the second version of its iPad. And that will almost assuredly be better than the current iPad.

Bigger picture, this is why you shouldn’t announce products until they’re almost ready to ship. And this is why you shouldn’t brag about destroying incumbents until it’s already starting to happen. Because when it doesn’t happen — like LG’s tablet is almost assuredly NOT going to be better than the iPad, by any stretch of the imagination — you look very silly. (And if the LG tablet is somehow better than the iPad, making me look very silly, you will be more than right to call me out for it.)

