NHL Commissioner: Don't Lump Us In To All The Lockout Talk

Rather than being overshadowed by potential lockouts in the NBA and the NFL, the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement has come under the microscope, too.Well, commissioner Gary Bettman has had enough.



In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Bettman said he see no reason “why anybody who covers our game is focused at all on collective bargaining.” The MLB, NBA, and NFL all have collective bargaining agreements that expire before June 2012, when the NHL’s expires.

Some other interesting tidbits from the interview:

Unlike NBA commissioner David Stern, Bettman has no intentions to contract franchises

He’s not worried that the Coyotes drew less than 7,000 fans to a recent home game. Bettman thinks Phoenix fans want the franchise to stabilise before they invest time and money into it.

Like the NFL, the NHL is concerned with growing concussion numbers and is actively trying to reduce them.

Bettman offered “dinner and a game” to the fan who got shoved by Canucks forward Ryan Rypien. The NHL also tried to reach out to him following his threat of legal action, but he didn’t respond.

