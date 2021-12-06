Search

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence shimmers and Jonah Hill flashes his chest tattoo at the ‘Don’t Look Up’ world premiere. Here are the best photos from the red carpet.

Jason Guerrasio
Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Adam McKay standing next to each other
(L-R) Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and director Adam McKay at the ‘Don’t Look Up’ world premiere in New York City on Sunday. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep dazzled on the red carpet.
  • Other stars who showed up to the premiere included Florence Pugh and Jeremy Strong.
  • “Don’t Look Up” opens in select theaters on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24.
Jennifer Lawrence plays Dr. Kate Dibiasky, an astronomer who has discovered a comet is en route to destroy Earth.
Jennifer Lawrence in a gold dress
Jennifer Lawrence. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty
Leonardo DiCaprio plays another astronomer, Dr. Randall Mindy, who also discovered the dangerous comet.
Leonardo DiCaprio in a suit
Leonardo DiCaprio. Mike Coppola/Getty
Together, the two set out on a media tour to warn the world that the comet is on its way.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence next to each other
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty
Meryl Streep plays Janie Orlean, fictional president of the United States.
Meryl Streep in a black dress
Meryl Streep. Mike Coppola/Getty
Jonah Hill plays Jason Orlean, the son of President Orlean who is also her chief of staff.
Jonah Hill in a baby blue jacket
Jonah Hill. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty
Kid Cudi plays a DJ in the movie, he also performs the movie’s original song with Ariana Grande, who also stars.
Kid Cudi wearing a winter jacket and slippers
Kid Cudi. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty
Tyler Perry plays Jeck Bremmer, the host of a popular morning show that the astronomers go on.
Tyler Perry in a gery jacket and black turtleneck
Tyler Perry. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty
Ron Pearlman plays Colonel Ben Drask, whose job it is to knock the comet off its course.
Ron Pearlman in a dark suit
Ron Perlman. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty
Adam McKay is the writer-director of the movie. He’s also known for movies like “The Big Short” and “Step Brothers.”
Adam McKay in a navy blue suit
Adam McKay. Mike Coppola/Getty
Other stars who attended the premiere were Florence Pugh…
Florence Pugh in a leopard jacket and black top
Florence Pugh. Theo Wargo/WireIage/Getty
“Succession” star Jeremy Strong…
Jeremy Strong in a newsboy cap
Jeremy Strong. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty
And the science guy himself, Bill Nye.
Bill Nye in a red suit
Bill Nye. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
