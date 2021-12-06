Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence shimmers and Jonah Hill flashes his chest tattoo at the ‘Don’t Look Up’ world premiere. Here are the best photos from the red carpet.

- Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep dazzled on the red carpet.
- Other stars who showed up to the premiere included Florence Pugh and Jeremy Strong.
- “Don’t Look Up” opens in select theaters on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24.
Jennifer Lawrence plays Dr. Kate Dibiasky, an astronomer who has discovered a comet is en route to destroy Earth.
Leonardo DiCaprio plays another astronomer, Dr. Randall Mindy, who also discovered the dangerous comet.
Together, the two set out on a media tour to warn the world that the comet is on its way.
Meryl Streep plays Janie Orlean, fictional president of the United States.
Jonah Hill plays Jason Orlean, the son of President Orlean who is also her chief of staff.
Kid Cudi plays a DJ in the movie, he also performs the movie’s original song with Ariana Grande, who also stars.
Tyler Perry plays Jeck Bremmer, the host of a popular morning show that the astronomers go on.
Ron Pearlman plays Colonel Ben Drask, whose job it is to knock the comet off its course.
Adam McKay is the writer-director of the movie. He’s also known for movies like “The Big Short” and “Step Brothers.”
And the science guy himself, Bill Nye.