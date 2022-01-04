Viewers notice government PSA number in ‘Don’t Look Up’ goes to a sex hotline

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Netflix

In the middle of the movie, a fake PSA urges people worried about the comet to dial a 1-800 number.

People have tweeted that the number goes to a sex hotline.

Insider has called the number. Yes, it’s a sex hotline.

In the middle of the Netflix dark comedy “Don’t Look Up,” about how the world reacts when two astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a giant comet will destroy Earth in a matter of months, a fake PSA ad plays urging people who have questions to call a 1-800 number.

Viewers have learned that if you call the number it is really a sex hotline.

“Maybe, just maybe one of our scientists … can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times,” DiCaprio’s Dr. Randall Mindy says to the screen during the commercial while in the background a concerned housewife calls the number in her kitchen.

“Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind,” he continues.

But when you call the number a scientist doesn’t pick up. Instead, it’s a woman’s voice that says: “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now.”

(Yes, Insider called the number and can confirm it’s a mock sex hotline.)

People have taken to Twitter to react to their surprise when calling the number.

“Don’t Look Up” is available now on Netflix.