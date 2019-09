Irish bond yields are spiking yet again, and look to be heading to 6.5%, as the crisis continues in the country.



The country may be considering an additional €7 billion in budget cuts for 2011. There was also weak export news out of the country this morning.

HT @LorcanRK

Photo: Bloomberg

